NEWS
Looking back at the top stories of 2016
This is the final part of the three-part series in the Blade-Empire looking back at the top news stories in Concordia and the surrounding area during 2016. SEPTEMBER The Broadway Plaza in Downtown Concordia was unveiled to the public during a grand opening ceremony on Sept.... [More]
Trade Winds Energy’s announcement of wind farm project among top stories
This is the second part of a three-part series looking back at the top stories in Concordia and the surrounding area during 2016. The third part of the series will run in the Friday edition of the Blade-Empire. MAY Ryan, Richard and Matthew Kueker purchased the golf course... [More]
Openings and closings were among top stories of 2016
The closing of the ARVOS Group Ljungstrom Division plant and the opening of the Broadway Plaza were among the top stories in Concordia, and the surrounding area, during 2016. Cloud County Health Center entered into an affiliation agreement with Salina Regional Health Center,... [More]
More News
- Courthouse 12-30-16
- For the record 12-21-16
- For the record 12-20-16
- For the record 12-19-16
- For the record 12-13-16
- For the record 12-12-16
- For the record 12-7-16
- For the record 12-6-16
SPORTS
Local wrestlers place in tournaments
JUNCTION CITY — The Concordia Kids Wrestling Club had two competitors record first-place finishes in the Junction City Tournament last Saturday. Daniel Vines and Cooper Wogomon placed first in their respective divisions. Tracer Murdock and Koby Tyler placed second in the... [More]
Cowboys deal Panthers 67-48 league defeat
An offensive outburst in the third quarter wasn’t enough for the Concordia Panthers to overcome the damage, some of it self-inflicted, prior to that. Falling behind Abilene 43-17 early in the third quarter, the Panthers poured in 14 points in just over two and a half... [More]
More Sports
OPINIONS
A closer walk
“ . . . and you shall be my witnesses both in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth,” Acts 1:8b. What is a witness? What does a witness do? A witness is someone who speaks, or testifies, to what... [More]
A closer walk
“If you tell me I have six hours to chop down a tree, I shall spend four hours sharpening the axe.”(Abraham Lincoln.) This saying by our former President, taken literally, tells us that preparation is twice as important as execution. If we are going... [More]