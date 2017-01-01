NEWS

Looking back at the top stories of 2016 This is the final part of the three-part series in the Blade-Empire looking back at the top news stories in Concordia and the surrounding area during 2016. SEPTEMBER The Broadway Plaza in Downtown Concordia was unveiled to the public during a grand opening ceremony on Sept.... [More]

Trade Winds Energy’s announcement of wind farm project among top stories This is the second part of a three-part series looking back at the top stories in Concordia and the surrounding area during 2016. The third part of the series will run in the Friday edition of the Blade-Empire. MAY Ryan, Richard and Matthew Kueker purchased the golf course... [More]

Openings and closings were among top stories of 2016 The closing of the ARVOS Group Ljungstrom Division plant and the opening of the Broadway Plaza were among the top stories in Concordia, and the surrounding area, during 2016. Cloud County Health Center entered into an affiliation agreement with Salina Regional Health Center,... [More]

