NEWS
Concordia Technologies LLC purchases manufacturing plant
A Concordia manufacturing plant that closed its doors in December will be reopening soon under new ownership. Roy Applequist on Thursday announced that a contract was signed to acquire the land, building and equipment of the Ljungstrom Division of the ARVOS Group plant in Concordia.... [More]
Dr. Garlow selected as chief of staff
Dr. Daniel Garlow, M.D., has been elected by his fellow providers as the new Chief of Staff for Cloud County Health Center. Practicing family medicine and providing a wide array of services at the Family Care Clinic, Dr. Garlow was born and raised in Concordia. Dr. Garlow was... [More]
USD 333 receives clean audit report
Unified School District 333 received a clean audit report for the fiscal year 2016. Denis Miller, Mapes & Miller LLC, Phillipsburg, presented the audit report to the USD 333 board of education during its January meeting Monday night at the Concordia Elementary School. “It... [More]
More News
- Courthouse 1-12-17
- For the record 1-10-17
- For the record 1-9-17
- Courthouse 1-6-17
- Courthouse 1-6-17
- For the record 1-6-17
- For the record 1-5-17
- Courthouse 12-30-16
SPORTS
Second half surge pushes T-Birds past Red Devils
It took the Cloud County Thunderbirds under three minutes to get done what they had been trying for nearly 11 minutes to accomplish. Cloud County spent the first 10 plus minutes of the second half chasing after the Allen County Community College Red Devils. Trailing 72-64, the... [More]
CCCC turns back Allen County, 77-59
Putting together a 16-2 run in the third quarter, the Cloud County Thunderbirds were able to get some separation from a pesky Allen County Community College team on their way to a 77-59 Jayhawk Conference win Wednesday night in Bryant Gymnasium. Allen County, which was 4-7 going... [More]
More Sports
OPINIONS
A closer walk
Ever watch the TV game show “Let's Make A Deal”? The host will offer the contestant their choice of door number 1, number 2 or number 3. Which door they choose determines the prize they win. Occasionally, the host will offer cash money or what is behind... [More]
A closer walk
“ . . . and you shall be my witnesses both in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth,” Acts 1:8b. What is a witness? What does a witness do? A witness is someone who speaks, or testifies, to what... [More]