Major issues looming for Bowers, legislature
A looming budget crisis and rewriting the school finance formula will be among the main topics Senator Elaine Bowers and the Kansas Legislature will be facing when the 2017 session convenes on Monday. The legislature will have to tackle a budget shortfall that is currently $350,000... [More]
CCCC trustees approve purchase of lab stations
The Cloud County Community College board of trustees this morning approved the purchase of two new Lab Volt lab stations for the wind energy technology program at a cost of $21,584. A memorandum recommending the purchase from Amy Lange, vice president of administrative service,... [More]
Teen injured in accident
A teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident about five miles southwest of Concordia on Thursday morning. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1991 GMC SUV driven by Tristan Mikesell, 15, was westbound on Oat Road when the vehicle slid off the road at about... [More]
Tigers get defensive in 79-60 win over T-Birds
ARKANSAS CITY —A Cowley College team that had given up more than 300 points in its previous three games got defensive against the Cloud County Thunderbirds. Cowley had allowed 304 points in suffering losses to Independence, Dodge City and Hutchinson, but held Cloud County... [More]
T-Birds tumble to Tigers
ARKANSAS CITY —Buried beneath a barrage of three-point shots in the third quarter, the Cloud County Thunderbirds tumbled 86-76 to the Cowley Community College Tigers Saturday night. Trailing nearly the entire first half, the T-Birds took a one-point lead on Cowley early... [More]
A closer walk
Ever watch the TV game show “Let's Make A Deal”? The host will offer the contestant their choice of door number 1, number 2 or number 3. Which door they choose determines the prize they win. Occasionally, the host will offer cash money or what is behind... [More]
